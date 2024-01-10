(Bloomberg) -- PagerDuty Inc., a provider of services to predict and prevent software calamities, is considering options amid takeover interest from private equity firms, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The San Francisco-based company has been speaking with advisers about a potential sale, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

PagerDuty, whose shares had fallen about 8% over the past 12 months through Tuesday, rose as much as 17% on Wednesday. They were up 16% to $26.22 at 1:28 p.m. in New York trading, giving the company a market value of about $2.4 billion.

Deliberations are at an early stage and there’s no certainty they’ll result in any transaction, the people said. A representative for PagerDuty declined to comment.

Founded in 2009, PagerDuty got its start as a service for companies to monitor software and alert the programmer responsible for a particular set of code when crashes or other issues arose. The company, which drew investment from venture capital firms including Andreessen Horowitz and Accel Partners, went public via an initial public offering a decade later.

