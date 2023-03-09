(Bloomberg) -- Two Australian pension funds — including one of the largest — have removed dozens of pages of ESG risk disclosures from their websites to review the accuracy and reliability of the data as regulators crack down on the integrity of green claims.

UniSuper has removed a 16-page section from a climate risk report first published in September, after discovering what it called “anomalies.” The deleted pages provided estimated calculations of the impact of emissions across the various strategies that its 620,000 members invest in.

Smaller rival Active Super has taken down its 70-page online Responsible Investment Report showing how its investments were assessed for the “environmental, social and governance risk they pose to the world.”

Australia’s A$3.4 trillion ($2.2 trillion) pensions industry is under mounting pressure to stand up environmental claims, especially as it continues to be a key backer of the nation’s fossil fuel companies. Climate pledges are in the sights of watchdogs globally as investors commit to ambitious net zero targets. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission last week said it was suing a pension fund over greenwashing claims in its first such court action.

A UniSuper spokesman said the A$115 billion fund amended its climate report after an external party notified it of errors in data it had provided, mainly due to currency conversion issues. It plans to republish an updated version “in the coming weeks” once the data is assured.

“Importantly, UniSuper remains committed to alignment with the Paris goals, and our advocacy and engagement on this issue continues,” the spokesman said.

A spokesman for A$14 billion Active Super said the fund had noted the increased regulatory focus on ESG disclosures and was “currently undertaking a process to review all ESG-related materials on our website,” adding that it uses a variety of external and internal sources for data.

Investor activist group Market Forces alerted Bloomberg to the alterations after spotting the UniSuper revision last month, and the Active Super deletion last week.

Climate issues are an increasing concern for Australian workers, whose employers must pay 10.5% of their salaries into pension accounts, known as superannuation. UniSuper and Active Super are among the funds that have voluntarily published climate risk reports. The disclosures can help workers decide which superannuation fund they will choose to manage their savings for retirement.

Australia’s government is consulting on the introduction of climate-related financial disclosure standards, an idea that appears to be gaining broader support in the investor community. The finance sector currently uses a mixture of in-house and external sources for the collection and aggregation of emissions data.

“Without climate-related financial disclosure standards, superannuation trustees are faced with the challenge of ensuring that any climate-related financial data is consistently determined and reliable,” said Jonathan Steffanoni, Managing Partner at Melbourne-based QMV Legal, adding that enforceable standards would help provide more reliable data for trustees to calculate their carbon footprint and any associated risks.

Committee Tensions

UniSuper has a consultative committee of about 150 employers, academics and professional staff to represent members on key policies, including climate action. It wasn’t notified of changes to the climate risk report, according to committee member Saphira Rekker, assistant professor of sustainable finance at University of Queensland.

“I think it is very problematic, this is showing a lack of transparency toward its members and the consultative committee to remove a significant component of the report,” Rekker said in an interview, adding that she believed pension funds should be developing their internal capabilities rather than relying on external companies.

UniSuper didn’t respond to Bloomberg’s question on the committee disclosure.

Rekker put three climate resolutions to UniSuper’s annual member meeting last year, which were supported by Market Forces but not successful. The fund, which was originally set up for university employees, has been the target of an online campaign started by Market Forces calling for its divestment of fossil fuels. More than 15,000 of the fund’s members have signed up.

‘Urgent Challenge’

About three quarters of Australian financial institutions, including pension funds, have one or more climate-related targets in place, according to a survey by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority last year. Getting the integrity of data right was an “urgent challenge” for the entire financial sector, said Investor Group on Climate Change Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Mikula-Wright.

“Investors want reliable and credible climate risk assessments right across the finance and business sector,” she said in an interview.

ASIC’s increased focus on greenwashing means it’s looking at whether financial institutions can back up their net zero claims, as well as products that use marketing terms such as sustainable, said Commissioner Danielle Press. On top of its court action, the regulator has issued A$140,000 of greenwashing fines.

“There are a lot of definitive statements being made and those statements do need to be accurate,” Press said in an interview. “Increasingly, people are looking for green credentials and increasingly, we will be looking to ensure that those credentials are in fact reflective of what the funds are doing and not just a marketing spin.”

