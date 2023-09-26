(Bloomberg) -- PAI Partners is exploring a sale of Apleona Group GmbH that could value the German facilities manager at about €4 billion ($4.3 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

The private equity firm is speaking with potential advisers as it prepares to gauge buyer interest in Apleona, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Deliberations are in the early stages and there’s no certainty PAI will decide to pursue a sale of the business, they said. A representative for PAI declined to comment.

Apleona, which provides facility-management services to the commercial, industrial and public sectors, was formerly part of the German industrial conglomerate Bilfinger SE. PAI agreed to buy Apleona from Swedish investment firm EQT AB for about €1.6 billion in 2020.

