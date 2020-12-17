(Bloomberg) -- A group of investors including Domini Impact Investments and Trillium Asset Management are pressing retailers and restaurant operators to provide more information about the paid sick leave they provide for their workers, citing their heightened risk of contracting Covid-19.

Letting employees quarantine and recover at home -- while receiving pay -- will help companies prevent outbreaks and store closures, the group said in a statement on Thursday. The investors, who were organized by the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, or ICCR, filed shareholder resolutions at a number of major companies sking for details on how they might adopt paid sick leave.

Four out of 10 hourly paid workers don’t have paid sick leave, the group said, citing Department of Labor statistics. This forces many to choose between going to work sick and infecting others or losing wages.

“Companies are quick to say their workforces are their most valuable assets but it’s tough to believe when they lack such basic protections as paid sick leave,” said Corey Klemmer, director of engagement at Domini Impact Investments.

The ICCR has 300 members including money managers, pension plans and unions, which manage a combined $2 trillion. During the pandemic, the group has urged companies to provide paid leave, prioritize health and safety and retain workers. It has also urged big companies to pay the smaller businesses in their supply chains on time while suspending share buybacks and limiting executive compensation during the pandemic.

Other investors that are filing shareholder resolutions include As You Sow and Zevin Asset Management.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.