(Bloomberg) -- The pair behind a London brokerage that collapsed, leaving banks with millions of dollars of losses, are facing a £100 million ($125 million) lawsuit.

Alberto Statti and Caterina De’Medici are facing a legal claim from the liquidators of Invexstar Capital Management, according to a UK legal filing. The firm went bust in May 2015 having built up trading positions with a notional value of more than £1.25 billion.

Statti declined to comment. De’Medici couldn’t be reached for comment including at the contact address listed in UK company filings. They have both denied the allegations in a defence document.

Banks including BNP Paribas SA, Morgan Stanley and Nomura Holdings Inc. were left with tens of millions of pounds of losses and had to bear the cost of closing out the firm’s open trading positions. ING Groep NV and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. were also exposed to the firm’s failure.

Despite the size of its trading positions in corporate and sovereign bonds, Invexstar did not put on any off-setting positions, and did not have the funds to settle its trades, according to the liquidators. Statti and De’Medici are alleged to have transferred about £6.7 million to a bank account in Mauritius shortly after the firm defaulted, something for which there was “no commercial purpose,” the liquidators claim.

A lawyer for the liquidators declined to comment. BNP Paribas, ING, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley and Nomura declined to comment.

Statti, 55, had day-to-day control over Invexstar and conducted much of its trading despite not being authorized by the UK financial regulator, while De’Medici, 44 and the firm’s sole director, “did not exercise any oversight of his activities” or the company’s management, the liquidators allege.

The lawsuit against Statti and De’Medici isn’t the first court case linked to Invexstar. In 2016, Giovanni Lombardo, a former Nomura bond salesman, won a claim for unfair dismissal against the bank after claiming he had been made a scapegoat over the failed trades that eventually cost the Japanese bank more than $40 million.

Nomura found itself on the hook for $666 million in failed trades after Invexstar received electronic trading access to the Tokyo-based bank, which extended the firm’s credit limits despite it having almost no assets, according to details that emerged from Lombardo’s London employment tribunal.

Invexstar’s collapse was not the first time Statti had been involved with failed businesses. A previous company ceased trading in 2008 with losses of £54 million, and another firm failed in 2013 while owing about £12 million to creditors that included JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to UK filings.

