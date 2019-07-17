(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan arrested Hafiz Saeed, the suspected planner of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, on terrorism related charges days before Prime Minister Imran Khan meets U.S. President Donald Trump.

Saeed, who heads the proscribed Jamaat-ud-Dawa group, was shifted to jail by the counter-terrorism police in Lahore, group’s spokesman Nadeem Awan said on phone. Saeed, who has been arrested and released many times in the past and has lived freely in Lahore, faces up to 16 criminal and terrorism related cases, he said. Saeed has denied the charges.

Pakistan, which secured a $6 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund this month, is taking steps to avoid being blacklisted by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force, a global anti-money laundering agency. The South Asian nation has long been warned by the world powers including the U.S. to curb groups linked to global terrorism.

Khan is scheduled to meet Trump on July 22, his first meeting with the U.S. president since coming to power about a year ago.

Pakistan needed the IMF money so “you can say the American pressure has been there” forcing Pakistan to arrest Saeed, Hasan Askari Rizvi, a Lahore-based political analyst, said. Only time will tell whether Saeed’s arrest is an“eyewash.” Pakistan also needs weapons from the U.S., he said.

Jamaat’s Awan said the group’s deputy chief Abdur Rehman Makki and many other party supporters were arrested months ago under similar charges and that they are seeking a legal course.

