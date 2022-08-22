(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s dollar-denominated bonds took a hit Monday along with its currency and stocks in the wake of news that the government is holding legal consultations on whether to open a case against former leader Imran Khan.

Securities due April 2024 fell, widening their yield premium over equivalent US Treasury rates by more than 92 basis points to 2825, based on Bloomberg data. Spreads on other securities, including 2031 and and 2051 debt issued just last year, also widened, though they remain well inside where they were at the height of concerns in July.

The political drama threatens to undermine Pakistan’s quest to convince the International Monetary Fund to release $1.2 billion in financing at a board meeting later this month. The country has also secured $4 billion in pledges from friendly nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to fill its financing gap as it deals with faltering foreign-currency reserves and one of Asia’s fastest-inflation rates.

During a press briefing on Sunday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said a speech by the former premier continued a trend by Khan of targeting the army, judiciary and police and “was meant to threaten officials and prevent them from their lawful duty.”

Meanwhile, the country’s central bank announced Monday that it was keeping its lending rate unchanged at 15%, in line with the expectations of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

