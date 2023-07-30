(Bloomberg) -- A blast killed at least 35 people and injured over 200 at a religious gathering in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhunkhwa province.

Critically injured patients were being moved to hospitals in helicopters, the province’s caretaker Information Minister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel told Geo TV while confirming the death toll.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The gathering was organized by religious political party Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl in the Bajaur area that borders Afghanistan.

