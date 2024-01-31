(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan brokerage house KTrade Securities Ltd. is set to become the first financial firm to partner with the country’s top cricket league, as it seeks to use the sport to galvanize sluggish retail interest in the stock market.

KTrade’s logo will appear on the trousers of the Pakistan Super League’s Multan Sultans, which won the trophy in 2021. Chairman Ali Farid Khwaja said that the tie-up is the best way of “reaching out to the masses” for the firm.

The brokerage’s move is a bid to lure interest from Pakistan’s large pool of potential investors. Currently retail investors number around just 300,000 in the country of over 230 million, despite the stock market’s strong performance. The benchmark KSE-100 Index is the best-performing gauge in dollar terms since the end of June among more than 90 equity indexes tracked by Bloomberg, following a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

The sponsorship move is targeted mainly at Pakistan’s younger population, and builds on KTrade’s existing visibility as one of the most downloaded stock-trading apps in the country. Khwaja added that financial firms in Pakistan have traditionally partnered with high-end activities like golf to focus on rich clientele.

Like neighboring India’s massive professional cricket league, the PSL, which began in 2015, is rapidly rising in popularity thanks to its adoption of the more fast-paced format of three-hour matches. The league has helped bring in more funding and even foreign players to Pakistan, with the recent auction for PSL broadcast rights selling at a 47% increase from the previous year to a new record.

