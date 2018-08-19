Pakistan Calls For an Extended Ceasefire in Afghanistan

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan welcomed a temporary ceasefire declaration by the Afghan government to the Taliban during the Islamic holy festival of Eid ul Azha and called for an extended cessation of hostilities.

“Pakistan fully supports all such efforts that contribute to achieving durable stability and lasting peace in Afghanistan,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday. “Preferably for a more extended period of time.”

