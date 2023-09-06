(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s government expects to hold federal and provincial elections within four months as it comes under pressure from mounting protests over rising living costs.

The interim administration won’t get extended and the national vote will be held within this time frame, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar told Dawn News English. The elections, initially expected for November, were delayed as the election commission asked for time to redraw constituencies given the population increase over six years.

“It will happen within a few months,” Kakar said in the television interview. “I’m not just hopeful. I am certain about it.”

The election delay is expected to help former premier Shehbaz Sharif and his allies gain ground among voters after his rival Imran Khan was sentenced to jail last month for hiding the proceeds from the sale of state gifts when he was in power. Khan remains popular even after he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in 2022 and has topped an opinion poll earlier this year.

Pushing elections to February at the very latest could also buy some time for Kakar’s government to carry out reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund in exchange for further disbursement of funds under a $3 billion bailout.

No prime minister has completed a full five-year term in Pakistan’s 76-year history. Pakistan’s leaders have been ousted for different reasons, including corruption charges, military coups and also assassination.

Kakar’s administration is grappling with protests over hikes in power and fuel prices that’s leading to faster inflation amid a weaker currency making imports expensive.

“Me and the cabinet are focusing on how to lay a foundation for the next government by prioritizing and working on a few issues,” he said on the program.

The interim cabinet is looking to start the sale process of loss-making state companies, Kakar said earlier this week in reference to a longstanding demand from the IMF. It is also working to bring in investments from two Gulf nations into the mining, agriculture and tech sectors.

