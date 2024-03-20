(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan secured initial approval from the International Monetary Fund for the release of the final tranche from a $3 billion bailout program and has expressed interest in another loan program to keep the economy going.

The staff-level agreement for the second review of the program gives the nation access to a payout of about $1.1 billion — subject to approval from the IMF’s executive board, the Washington-based lender said in a statement on Wednesday. Pakistan also expressed interest in a successor medium-term program, Mission Chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter said in the statement.

“Pakistan’s economic and financial position has improved in the months since the first review,” said Porter. “However, growth is expected to be modest this year and inflation remains well above target, and ongoing policy and reform efforts are required to address Pakistan’s deep-seated economic vulnerabilities.

The South Asian country succeeded in averting a sovereign default last year, but it remains heavily reliant on IMF aid with $24 billion in external financing needs in the fiscal year starting July, about three times its foreign exchange reserves. Now investors’ attention will turn to negotiations for a fresh package as Pakistan plans to seek a new loan of at least $6 billion from the IMF, Bloomberg News earlier reported.

Pakistan’s dollar bonds were among the top performers in emerging markets on Wednesday. The 2025 note advanced 1.2 cents to 93.5 cents on the dollar, the highest since March 2022, according to indicative pricing compiled by Bloomberg. Pakistan’s rupee gained 0.11% to 278.4 a dollar at close, the highest in five months.

New Goals

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was sworn in this month after election, has directed authorities to fasttrack negotiations with the IMF for a new facility.

The new loan program will aim to permanently resolve Pakistan’s fiscal and external sustainability weaknesses and lay the foundations for sustainable growth, Porter said after discussions in Islamabad. While talks are expected to start in the coming months, the IMF said the key objectives may include broadening the tax base, improving debt sustainability and restoring the energy sector’s viability.

“We have to start negotiations with the IMF for the next loan program and they are now saying very clearly that Pakistan needs to broaden its tax-base,” said Sharif at a cabinet meeting in Islamabad. “The broadening of tax-base is a basic requirement.”

Sharif may face further challenges after a new IMF program is approved, according to TCW Group Inc. Reform fatigue could set in as Sharif must steer a coalition government towards taking tough decisions such as raising energy prices that the multilateral lender is seeking in exchange for releasing the funds.

“While the positive news flow is likely to continue for the next several months, the challenges will come after the new IMF program is approved,” said David Loevinger, managing director of the emerging markets group at TCW. “Just as getting a new Pakistan IMF program is as certain as night turning into day, so is Pakistan going off track.”

IMF aid has helped boosted its markets. The nation’s stock market has gained about 60% since the program was secured last summer, one of the top performers globally. The nation’s dollar bonds have handed investors a gain of more than 20% this year, making them the top performer in emerging markets after Ecuador.

Still, the asset manager remains constructive on Pakistan notes as valuations remain attractive even after the rally. Ultimately, the IMF will agree to a new lending program which will push default risks off, he added.

Pakistan’s authorities are determined to deliver a primary balance target of 0.4% of GDP and continue with timely implementation of power and gas tariff adjustments, Porter said.

The State Bank of Pakistan has told the IMF that it remains committed to maintaining a prudent monetary policy to lower inflation and ensure exchange rate flexibility and transparency in the operations of the FX market.

