(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan is committed to meet its all bond obligations on time, while dropping a plan to seek debt relief from rich countries after its rating was cut deeper into junk by Moody’s Investors Service, its finance minister said.

The South Asian nation reiterated it will pay its $1 billion global bond maturing in December, Ishaq Dar, who was appointed the finance chief two weeks ago for the fourth time, said at a news conference on Sunday.

The assurance by Dar comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last month made an urgent appeal to the so-called Paris Club, an informal group of wealthy nations, for debt relief after the government estimated the catastrophic floods caused a $30 billion damage to the economy. The US in turn asked Pakistan to seek restructuring of its debt with China, the single-largest creditor to the nation.

Pakistan’s credit rating was downgraded last week by Moody’s for increased risks to debt sustainability after the floods. World Bank has slashed Pakistan’s growth forecast for the next fiscal year by half to just 2%.

Bloomberg Economics sees the odds of the nation facing a currency crisis in the next 12 months now exceed 50%. The nation’s rupee has gained about 6% against the dollar since the veteran finance minister’s appointment on September 28. Dar sees the rupee below 200 a dollar by the end of the month. The rupee’s rebound from close to a record low makes it the world’s best performing currency, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The finance minister also committed to clearing pending transactions for businesses that have been delayed because of a dollar shortage in its interbank market. In the first step, the central bank will approve about 8,000 payments of up to $50,000 for imports, which would help to clear about half of the pending transactions.

