(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan is open to signing another long-term liquefied natural gas purchase agreement to make up for an expected shortfall in domestic fuel production.

The contract the country is seeking would be for one cargo a month, but if or when a deal happens will depend on the prices offered by suppliers, said Masood Nabi, chief executive officer of Pakistan LNG Ltd., the state-owned firm that imports the super-chilled fuel.

The company is also looking to secure as many as two cargoes for January delivery from the spot market, he said.

The South Asian nation, which was on the verge of default earlier this year, has been grappling with gas shortages since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent global LNG prices surging. Gas supply is often shut to industries and households during winter months, when demand for the fuel peaks.

Due to falling domestic production, Pakistan’s gas shortages had been expected to be even worse this winter than last. The nation purchased two LNG shipments for December delivery on the spot market earlier this week — the first such deals in more than a year.

The gas supply situation this winter should be back in line with last year, Nabi said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.