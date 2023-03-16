(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistan court has suspended any further police action against former Prime Minister Imran Khan until Friday, after two days of violent clashes outside his home prevented security officials from arresting him.

The former cricket star is facing multiple court cases, which he says are politically motivated and designed to keep him out of elections later this year.

“The judge said clearly that the warrant isn’t in his jurisdiction so he isn’t giving any ruling on it,” Khan’s lawyer Rana Mudassar Rana said by phone. “But since the operation to arrest Khan is in Punjab so he’s directing to hold it.”

An initial suspension of the police operation to arrest Khan was due to be lifted at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. The halt had been called after security forces and Khan’s supporters fought pitched battles around his home in the city of Lahore. Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds loyal to Khan, who had formed a shield around his house and been camping out to block his arrest.

The drawn out street battles and legal tussles to bring Khan to court have threatened to overshadow the country’s economic crisis, as it teeters on the brink of default. Pakistan’s dollar bonds slid more than 5 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, leading losses in emerging markets.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has denied that the court cases are related to elections, saying his focus is on securing loans from the International Monetary Fund to help Pakistan avoid a default. He denied any suggestion the political uncertainty is causing delays in reviving the bailout program, when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

--With assistance from Ismail Dilawar and Khalid Qayum.

