Aug 10, 2023
Pakistan Court Cancels Imran Khan’s Bail in Graft Case, Geo TV Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistan’s anti-graft court canceled the bail of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case, which may lead to his arrest in another case, Geo television channel reported.
Judge Mohammad Bashir ordered the disgraced leader to cooperate in a probe by the National Accountability Bureau into allegedly illegal transfer of funds received from the UK’s National Crime Agency when he was the premier, the broadcaster said on Thursday.
Khan is separately seeking the suspension of his three-year conviction handed out to him by another judge last week. He was sent to jail by police after the verdict on Saturday.
