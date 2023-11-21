15h ago
Pakistan Court Declares Imran Khan’s Trial in Leak Case Is Illegal
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistan court declared illegal former premier Imran Khan’s trial over accusations he leaked a secret diplomatic cable.
A two-judge panel of the Islamabad High Court said authorities hadn’t fulfilled the requirements for an “open trial” held by a special court in the jail where Khan has been detained, according to court’s order.
The ruling means that the indictments for Khan and his then-foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi are also invalid, said Shoaib Shaheen, Khan’s lawyer, adding that the proceedings will now be required to restart.
In August, Khan was jailed in a separate corruption case and later disqualified from holding public office for five years. The populist ex-cricket star is fighting multiple charges as he aims to run in the country’s next election, which has been scheduled for February.
Read more: Pakistan’s National Elections to Be Held on Feb. 8
Prosecutors allege that Khan and Qureshi violated the nation’s Officials Secrets Act by leaking a classified diplomatic cable, part of an effort by Khan to show that his removal from power last year was a conspiracy by the US and Pakistan’s powerful military. Both countries have denied the accusation.
Read more: Imran Khan to Be Indicted in Pakistan Secrets Act Case Next Week
The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday Khan’s application for bail in the leak case.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
