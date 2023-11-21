(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistan court declared illegal former premier Imran Khan’s trial over accusations he leaked a secret diplomatic cable.

A two-judge panel of the Islamabad High Court said authorities hadn’t fulfilled the requirements for an “open trial” held by a special court in the jail where Khan has been detained, according to court’s order.

The ruling means that the indictments for Khan and his then-foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi are also invalid, said Shoaib Shaheen, Khan’s lawyer, adding that the proceedings will now be required to restart.

In August, Khan was jailed in a separate corruption case and later disqualified from holding public office for five years. The populist ex-cricket star is fighting multiple charges as he aims to run in the country’s next election, which has been scheduled for February.

Prosecutors allege that Khan and Qureshi violated the nation’s Officials Secrets Act by leaking a classified diplomatic cable, part of an effort by Khan to show that his removal from power last year was a conspiracy by the US and Pakistan’s powerful military. Both countries have denied the accusation.

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday Khan’s application for bail in the leak case.

