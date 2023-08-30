Pakistan Court Orders to Keep Imran Khan in Jail for 14 Days

(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistan’s special court handed over former Prime Minister Imran Khan to police for at least 14 days for a probe into his alleged leaking a diplomatic cable when in power.

Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain gave the verdict during a hearing in jail where Khan is arrested under the Secrets Act and he will stay there until Sept. 13, his lawyer Tanvir Rajput, said by phone. Khan has appealed against the order and sought bail from the Islamabad High Court, another lawyer Salman Safdar, told reporters.

Khan’s three-year conviction in a separate case on charges of hiding assets was suspended by the Islamabad High Court a day earlier but he wasn’t released as he was under arrest in the case for disclosing official secrets.

