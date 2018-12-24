(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in one of the two charges of corruption, three months after he was released from jail when his sentence in a different graft case was suspended, a move that may aggravate political tensions.

An accountability court handed down the seven-year imprisonment verdict in Islamabad on Monday after finding that Sharif had accumulated wealth through unknown means. Sharif, who was acquitted on the second charge, has the right to appeal against his conviction.

The judgment will have a negative impact on the country’s politics, Mushahidullah Khan, a senior leader of Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz told reporters after the verdict.

This is the second conviction of the former three-time premier, who is facing multiple graft charges emanating from the 2016 leak of the so-called Panama Papers, which showed Sharif’s family used offshore accounts to buy high-end London apartments. The South Asian nation’s Supreme Court had ordered the trial of Sharif in 2017 following a probe into his family’s finances.

The former premier was disqualified from the top job last year, his third ousting since the 1990s. He was sentenced to 10-years in jail by an anti-graft court in July. Appealing the ruling, the High Court set him free after suspending his conviction in September.

Since his release, Sharif has avoided criticizing the top judiciary and the powerful military, whom he had earlier accused of engineering Prime Minister Imran Khan’s July election victory while conspiring to remove him from politics, charges both the forces and former cricket star deny.

The decision may rile up Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which is critical of Khan’s handling of the economy. Finance Minister Asad Umar is negotiating a bailout with the International Monetary Fund to shore up the dwindling foreign reserves and end a balance-of-payments crisis.

Khan’s other major opponents Sharif’s younger brother Shehbaz and former president Asif Ali Zardari are also facing inquiries.

