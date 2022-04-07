14h ago
Pakistan Court Says Illegal to Cancel Khan’s No-Confidence Vote
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s Supreme Court rejected a parliamentary ruling that canceled voting on a no-confidence motion on Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a major blow to the former cricket star’s plans to hold fresh national elections.
Khan will now have to face the no-confidence vote on Saturday, the court ruled.
Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who led a five-member panel of justices, made the ruling late Thursday. The order was handed down under heavy security cover -- with riot police and paramilitary troops surrounding the court building amid concerns that government and opposition party supporters could clash.
