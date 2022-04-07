(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s Supreme Court rejected a parliamentary ruling that canceled voting on a no-confidence motion on Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a major blow to the former cricket star’s plans to hold fresh national elections.

Khan will now have to face the no-confidence vote on Saturday, the court ruled.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who led a five-member panel of justices, made the ruling late Thursday. The order was handed down under heavy security cover -- with riot police and paramilitary troops surrounding the court building amid concerns that government and opposition party supporters could clash.

