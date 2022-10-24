(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistani court will hear an appeal by former premier Imran Khan Monday against a decision by the Election Commission to disqualify him as a lawmaker after he was found guilty of hiding his assets.

The Chief Justice of Islamabad’s High Court Athar Minallah will hear the former cricket star’s appeal to suspend the order, Khan’s party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said by phone. The commission is yet to publicly release its full decision since Friday’s ruling, causing confusion, he added.

The high court is expected to clarify on the tenure of Khan’s disqualification during the appeal process. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar had earlier said Khan would be disqualified from participating in elections for five years while Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has said the disqualification covers his current parliament seat.

The mounting legal challenges against Khan add to more political uncertainty in a country reeling from dwindling foreign exchange reserves, widespread floods and high inflation. Khan however is pushing forward with plans to call for a protest march to Islamabad later this week as he seeks to pressure Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to call snap elections.

The a five-member panel of the election commission issued a short order on Friday that Khan committed “corrupt practices” by not disclosing money he had earned from selling gifts from various foreign dignitaries. Pakistani law does not bar lawmakers from selling such gifts but hiding these transactions is illegal.

The government may file a criminal case against Khan for giving a false statement to the Election Commission, Tarar said last week. A conviction in a criminal case carries jail sentence and can bar Khan from participating in politics or holding any public office.

