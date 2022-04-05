(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s political uncertainty dragged on Tuesday as the Supreme Court heard appeals against a parliament ruling that canceled a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan who then dissolved parliament and called for elections.

The Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial told lawyers for the opposition and the Khan government to conclude their arguments by Wednesday so that the five-member panel of judges can hand down a verdict. He didn’t say when the ruling would be announced.

If the court rulings are delayed, Pakistan will undergo more instability especially at a time when the country is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a second installment of funds.

Khan, a former cricket star, had lost his parliamentary majority last week and had agreed to face a no-confidence vote by the opposition on Sunday. But the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, a member of Khan’s party, rejected the motion, saying it was driven by alleged foreign interference and goes against the spirit of the constitution.

Within minutes, Khan dissolved the lower house and told the country to prepare for national elections in 90 days, while the opposition challenged the decision in a case in Pakistan’s highest court that began on Monday.

Khan Throws Pakistan Into Chaos With Disputed Call for Election

The court on Tuesday heard arguments from lawyers representing opposition groups including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, led by former premier Nawaz Sharif, and Pakistan Peoples Party, which is co-chaired by ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Reflecting the political strife of the past month, the rupee is trading at a record low against the U.S. dollar and the benchmark KSE-100 index closed little changed on Tuesday after losing 2.8% a day earlier.

