(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan posted a current account deficit of $1.93 billion in December, more than three times the shortfall the year before.

The gap widened from $629 million a year ago, and $1.89 billion in November, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The current account deficit was at 7.6% of the gross domestic product in December, from 7.3% in November. The July-December current account deficit was at $9.09 billion, compared with a $1.25 billion surplus in the same period the year before.

The current account gap in the six months to December was a result of a significant trade shock amid the ongoing economic recovery, the central bank said in a Twitter post.

