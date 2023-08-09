(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan dissolved the lower house of the parliament as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif moves to hand over power to a caretaker government to lead the South Asian nation to elections that may still get delayed due to a new population census.

President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the Prime Minister, President office said on X.

Speculation is rife that federal and provincial polls could be moved to next year after outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif last week said they must be based on new population data that shows increase 16% in the past six years. An interim prime minister has yet to be appointed.

Any delay will help Sharif’s ruling PML-N and allies to gain ground among voters after ex-prime minister Imran Khan was sentenced to jail last week from hiding the proceeds from the sale of state gifts when he was in power. Khan, who was picked up last week and sent to a prison outside the capital Islamabad, has topped opinion polls in the past.

Election delays could also buy time for a caretaker administration to follow through with pledges to the International Monetary Fund for a loan to shore up an economy hit by record inflation and borrowing costs.

Election fever is expected to hit the country that’s seen its National Assembly complete a five-year term a three times in its 76-year history though some commentators say there’s growing distrust in the electoral system.

“The period of uncertainty which is very detrimental to the economy and the overall situation will extend,” Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, president of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency in Islamabad. “It will shake, to an extent, the public trust on the system and create disillusionment.”

The elections are intended to bring an end to political volatility weighing on Pakistan since Khan’s ouster in April 2022. His party has come under a crackdown after Khan’s earlier arrest in May brought his supporters to the streets and triggered widespread protests and damage to state-owned property.

Pakistan needs a stable government to tackle its significant economic challenges. It’s seen growth slow sharply, is facing record borrowing costs and contending with persistently high inflation. All the while, the IMF is watching on and weighing whether the government is doing enough to hold up its side of the bailout agreement.

