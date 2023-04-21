(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s black tea exports fell in the first two months of this year as demand in key markets including Pakistan and Egypt dropped, according an industry body.

Shipments from the world’s largest shipper of black tea dropped 31% to 62.9 million kilograms in January and February, compared with a year earlier, the Tea Board of Kenya said in a statement on its website. Production in the period dropped 2.4% to 87.6 million kilograms because of unfavorable weather.

The average price of the leaves at Kenya’s weekly auction fell to $2.31 per kilogram in February from $2.71 a year earlier because of economic challenges in the key markets of Pakistan, Egypt, Sudan and Russia, the agency said. In January, the average price was $2.33 per kilogram.

Tea is one of Kenya’s top sources of foreign currency, and a reduction in shipments comes at a time when the country is battling to shore up its foreign reserves, which stood at $6.53 billion on April 20 — enough to cover 3.6 months of imports.

Kenya’s tea exports climbed 1.5% to 138 billion shillings ($1 billion) last year. Most of the nation’s leaves are shipped to Pakistan, Egypt, the UK, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

