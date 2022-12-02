(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul was attacked on Friday, with shots fired at Head of Mission Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, who was uninjured.

The embassy condemned the assassination attempt in a statement, without giving details. Islamabad asked Afghanistan to investigate the attack, which left one security guard critically injured.

Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, a Taliban offshoot, resumed attacks in Pakistan this week after ending a months-long ceasefire. The nation’s interior minister has said the attacks are being orchestrated in Afghanistan and violate the Taliban-run government’s international pledge not to let terrorist outfits operate in the country.

Pakistan sent its junior foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar to Kabul this week for talks with the Afghani government.

