(Bloomberg) -- Authorities arrested Shah Mahmood Qureshi, deputy of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad, according to his party.

Qureshi, the nation’s former foreign minister, was taken into custody for holding a news conference, Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party spokesman, said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, Dawn.com reported that the Federal Investigation Agency booked Qureshi on a complaint from the interior ministry’s top official accusing him of disclosing a secret diplomatic cable.

Spokesmen for the agency and ministry were not immediately available for comment.

Earlier, Islamabad police said they didn’t arrest Qureshi and that he isn’t in their custody. Qureshi has been facing multiple legal cases since ouster of Khan’s government last year, including inciting violence and broader charges related to accusations against Khan. He denies the charges.

This is the party’s second high profile arrest since a court early this month sentenced him three-year jail in a state gift case.

