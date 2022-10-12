(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistan court granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan after a complaint filed by the Federal Investigation Agency, which wanted to probe funds received in his Tehreek-e-Insaf political party accounts from the defunct Abraaj Group founder Arif Naqvi.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah handed down the bail order barring police to arrest the ex-premier till October 18, Geo television channel reported. Khan has denied his party received foreign funds illegally.

Khan is facing multiple investigations since his removal from power by a no-confidence vote by parliament in April.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.