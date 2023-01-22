(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan faced a major nationwide power breakdown on Monday because of “reduced frequency” in the national grid, the energy ministry said in a Twitter message.

The electricity outage was reported in all major cities including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, the capital, local media reported. It may take up to 12 hours to fully restore the power, Geo said, citing minister Khurram Dastgir Khan.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.