Investigators in Pakistan have located the cockpit voice recorder for a jetliner that crashed into a residential neighborhood of Karachi six days ago, killing all but two of the 99 people aboard.

“The plane’s cockpit voice recorder was found from debris on the site of the crash,” Abdullah Hafeez Khan, a spokesman for state-owned Pakistan International Airlines, which operated the flight, said in statement Thursday.

The device was found with the help of an 11-member team including technical experts from Airbus SE, the manufacturer of the A320 aircraft, who arrived in Pakistan this week to assist with the investigation. The recorder is now in the hands of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board, Khan said.

The crash took place last Friday afternoon as Flight 8303 from Lahore attempted to land at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. In an initial approach, air-traffic controllers were concerned that the plane wasn’t descending on the proper path, according to a report cited by Sky News. A controller cautioned the pilots that they were too high and urged them to adjust, Sky reported.

The plane grazed the runway without its landing gear, and then circled around for another attempt, when its engines failed.

