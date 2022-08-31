(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s catastrophic flooding is a natural disaster that no country can fully prepare for, but early warning systems could save many lives, said the country head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

“Nobody can be prepared for a disaster like this,” Peter Ophoff, the Pakistan head of delegation of the global humanitarian organization told Bloomberg TV Wednesday. “We work with communities to prepare them, in case of disaster what do you do, how do you get faster to higher ground, what are early warning systems, that is what we have to do.”

The South Asian nation is facing a humanitarian crisis after unprecedented rainfall led to ongoing flooding that has inundated about a third of the country and left more than 1,100 people dead since June. The deluge, which the country’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has called a “climate catastrophe,” has impacted 33 million people so far, and forced half a million people to seek shelter in camps on higher ground.

The nation, among the most vulnerable globally to climate change, has seen the highest rainfall in at least three decades this year.

The natural disaster follows some of the highest recorded temperatures across South Asia earlier this summer. Rainfall in Pakistan this monsoon season has exceeded levels recorded during the devastating flash floods in 2010.

“It’s a two-way thing, we have to work on climate change, avoid climate change,” said Ophoff. “And at the same time work with governments and communities to make sure they know how to react and what to do in case of disasters.”

