Apr 6, 2023
Pakistan Government Lawmakers Reject Top Court Order on Polls
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s parliament members rejected a verdict by the country’s top Court ordering elections in a province next month, a rare move that may ignite a legal crisis in the nation already faced with political and economic plight.
The members of the 342-seat National Assembly, or Parliament’s lower house, approved a resolution barring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to implement the Supreme Court’s order two days ago that called for holding elections in the crucial Punjab province on May 14, state-run Pakistan Television reported. Majority of the lawmakers belong to the coalition government while a few are from opposition leader Imran Khan’s party.
Analysts say the resolution has no legal consequences and it is more of a political move by the government after the court order was seen as a major boost to former Prime Minister Khan, who has been calling for early elections against a pushback by the government to delay the ballot.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:49
Toronto-Dominion becomes biggest bank short with US$3.7 billion on the line
-
7:08
Bank of Canada rate hikes hitting immigrants and millennials hard
-
6:37
Lacking financial literacy, young people are taking it into their own hands
-
6:12
Energy stocks to hold for the long haul: Three hot picks from Cole Smead
-
6:04
Margaret Franklin on rebranding finance as a career for women
-
5:04
Powell hedged his bet of a soft landing: Larry Berman