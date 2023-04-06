(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s parliament members rejected a verdict by the country’s top Court ordering elections in a province next month, a rare move that may ignite a legal crisis in the nation already faced with political and economic plight.

The members of the 342-seat National Assembly, or Parliament’s lower house, approved a resolution barring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to implement the Supreme Court’s order two days ago that called for holding elections in the crucial Punjab province on May 14, state-run Pakistan Television reported. Majority of the lawmakers belong to the coalition government while a few are from opposition leader Imran Khan’s party.

Analysts say the resolution has no legal consequences and it is more of a political move by the government after the court order was seen as a major boost to former Prime Minister Khan, who has been calling for early elections against a pushback by the government to delay the ballot.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.