(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistani court sentenced jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years imprisonment, saying their marriage six years ago was unlawful.

The conviction comes ahead of next week’s general election and is Khan’s third since August when a special court sentenced him to a three-year jail term for hiding income from the sale of state gifts he acquired when he was in power.

The couple were present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced, Gahar Ali Khan, Khan’s lawyer and party’s interim chief, told reporters outside the prison. They have been accused for breaking the Islamic practice of observing a waiting period of four months before re-marrying, with Saturday’s ruling coming within three weeks of being indicted. The couple has denied any wrongdoing.

“This is to scandalize them before elections,” lawyer Khan said, adding that they will challenge the verdict in a higher court.

Khan been slapped with over 170 cases, which the former cricket star says are political motivated to keep him out of elections. Khan, who is still considered as the most popular politician in Pakistan, is already barred from holding public office.

