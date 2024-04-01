(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s inflation pace eased in March for a third month in a row as record borrowing costs weakened economic growth and domestic demand.

Consumer prices rose 20.68% from a year ago, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Monday. That compares with a median estimate for a 20.4% gain in a Bloomberg survey and 23.06% in February.

The slowing momentum is due in part to the base effect of surging inflation last year. It backs the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to keep the benchmark interest rate at a record for a sixth straight meeting earlier in March on concerns price gains could run up again.

Pakistan’s Economic Growth Weakens on Record Interest Rates

The finance ministry expected March inflation to moderate with further easing to 22%-22% in April.

Analysts and Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb expect the central bank will cut borrowing costs as price gains continue to ease. The next policy review is set for April 29.

The March reading brings some relief to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who returned to power after contentious elections in February, as he looks to stabilize the fragile economy with the help of the International Monetary Fund. His government expects to secure a fresh IMF loan program by June-July that will help bolster Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

