(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan and Iran agreed on Monday to normalize diplomatic ties, following last week’s tit-for-tat missile strikes that saw tensions spiral and relations between the neighbors plunge to a new low.

The ambassadors of the two countries will return to their respective posts by Jan. 26, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a joint statement on its website. Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will also visit Pakistan on Jan. 29, it said.

The decisions were taken following a call between Abdollahian and his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani.

Islamabad and Tehran have been working to de-escalate the situation arising from missile attacks targeting militant hideouts in their border regions last week. After the Iranian attack, Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Iran and barred Tehran’s envoy from re-entering the country over the “unprovoked and blatant breach” of its sovereignty.

The US and China urged the two countries to show restraint and avoid the situation spiraling out of control at a time of rising turmoil in the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war. The United Nations urged them to address their security issues peacefully.

