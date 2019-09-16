(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Pakistan’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the first time in more than a year after inflation showed signs of steadying following a change in base period.

The target policy rate was kept steady at 13.25%, the State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement on Monday. The decision was predicted by 38 of 43 economists in a Bloomberg survey, while four saw a cut and one predicted an increase.

Key Insights

Pakistan switched to a new base year for calculating inflation, which came in at 10.5% in August -- a modest gain from 10.3% in July. Consumer prices rose 11.6% last month when measured using the previous base period

Governor Reza Baqir said in July that inflation will ease in the second half of 2019, prompting analysts to predict the start of an easing cycle later this year. The South Asian economy currently has the highest real rates -- that’s adjusted for inflation -- in Asia

The central bank’s decision to stand pat on rates comes ahead of an expected meeting this week in Islamabad between officials of International Monetary Fund and Pakistan’s finance ministry to review the economy’s progress and tax collection efforts following a $6 billion loan program in July

Pakistan is looking to stabilize the economy after suffering from a deficit blowout with the most aggressive rate hike in Asia and multiple currency devaluations since November 2017. The current account deficit narrowed by 73% to $579 million in July

Get More

The decision reflects “that inflation outcomes have been largely as expected,” the central bank said

Inflation is expected to average 11%-12% in fiscal year 2020 as projected earlier, the State Bank said

Current monetary policy stance is appropriate to bring inflation down to target range of 5%–7% over the next two years, it said

