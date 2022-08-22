(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s central bank left its policy rate unchanged amid signs the nation may be drawing close to an International Monetary Fund loan approval.

State Bank of Pakistan kept its benchmark target rate at 15% on Monday, a decision predicted by most economists in a Bloomberg survey. Only seven of 37 economists expected a rate hike, with forecasts ranging from 50 basis points to 150 basis points.

“With recent inflation developments in line with expectations, domestic demand beginning to moderate and the external position showing some improvement, the MPC felt that it was prudent to take a pause at this stage,” the central bank said in a statement.

Monday’s decision comes before an IMF board meeting on August 29 that could lead to the release of $1.2 billion in financing. Pakistan has also secured $4 billion in pledges from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to ease its funding crunch.

Pakistan Names Former Deputy as Central Bank Head to Aid Economy

Authorities also expect imports to decline in the coming months, reducing stress on the foreign-exchange reserves and the current account gap.

“With the expected completion of the upcoming IMF review and the additional assistance secured from friendly countries, FX reserves are projected to rise to around $16 billion during FY23,” the central bank said.

The South Asian nation is grappling with one of Asia’s fastest inflation rates, prompting the central bank to raise interest rates by 525 basis points this year. Consumer prices rose to a 14-year high in July and are expected to remain elevated amid high energy costs.

The central bank said that in the coming months, curbing food inflation through supply-side measures that boost output and resolve supply-chain bottlenecks should be a high priority.

(Updates with statement in third paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.