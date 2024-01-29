(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate for a fifth straight meeting as authorities look to curb Asia’s fastest inflation ahead of nationwide elections next week.

The State Bank of Pakistan maintained the target rate at 22%, Governor Jameel Ahmad said at a press briefing in Karachi on Monday. Of the 15 economists in a Bloomberg survey, 14 predicted the move, while one forecast a cut.

The decision comes after Pakistan’s inflation quickened for the second consecutive month in December as International Monetary Fund-backed hikes in energy costs and a weak currency stoked price gains. The Pakistani rupee declined about 24% against the dollar in 2023.

“Inflation still remains elevated” Ahmad said, adding that price gains in January are expected to trend lower.

Earlier this month, the South Asian nation received $700 million in loan from the Washington-based lender. The IMF funds are critical to revive Pakistan’s economy and will help the country secure financing from other creditors like Saudi Arabia.

It will also provide some relief for Pakistan’s caretaker government under Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ahead of elections scheduled for early February. Pakistan faces substantial external funding needs over the medium term. The IMF has estimated that the country’s external financing requirements will average about $27 billion every fiscal year over 2025-2028.

“While the current account situation is improving, some risks remain,” Ahmad said.

