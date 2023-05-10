(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled that former premier Imran Khan’s arrest by the anti-graft agency was illegal and ordered for the ex-cricket star to be freed from custody, a dramatic about-turn in the ongoing political drama.

Khan was presented before the top court for an appeal hearing against his arrest, which has fueled nationwide protests. Security officials were stationed around the court complex, and Khan’s party told supporters to stay away

The rupee slumped to an all-time record low after the military was called in to quell the anger that erupted following Khan’s arrest Tuesday. A special court had granted the National Accountability Bureau eight days of custody to investigate the corruption charges that the former cricket star was being held under.

The escalation in violence comes as Pakistan’s economy is in deep distress. Moody’s Investors Service has warned the nation could default without an International Monetary Fund bailout as its financing options beyond June are uncertain.

Key Developments

IMF Says Pakistan Will Scrap Controversial Fuel Subsidy Proposal

Khan’s Arrest Could Worsen Pakistan’s Crisis

Khan Supporters Rally in London for Ex-Pakistan PM’s Release

Protests Erupt in Pakistan After Imran Khan’s Arrest: In Pictures

Pakistan’s Risk Premium Jumps as Default Fears Return: Chart

(All times Pakistan local)

Khan to Spend the Night at Police Guest House for Security (6:36 p.m.)

Imran Khan is now under the Supreme Court’s custody and will spend the night at a police guest house before appearing at the Islamabad High Court Friday for another case, one of his lawyers, Babar Awan, told reporters.

The politician wanted to return home but the top court said he needed to stay in a secure location, Khan’s lawyer added. He is allowed to receive ten visitors until his court case on Friday.

Khan was scheduled to attend the high court proceedings in relation to a land deal before he was arrested by paramilitary rangers on Tuesday.

Top Court Orders Imran Khan’s Release from Custody (6:15 p.m.)

Imran Khan has been freed by the Supreme Court, which ruled that his arrest by the anti-graft agency was illegal, according to his lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat.

The Chief Justice told Khan to ask his supporters to go home, a request the former premier agreed to, Marwat told reporters outside the courthouse.

Video footage showed Khan walking out flanked by his lawyers.

Pakistan Supreme Court Rules Imran Khan’s Arrest Was Illegal (6:07 p.m.)

The Supreme Court said the manner of the former premier’s arrest, from outside a court, was irregular and declared it illegal, Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Harris said. It’s not immediately clear Khan will be freed right away.

Khan Arrives at the Supreme Court Under Heavy Escort (5:53 p.m.)

Imran Khan arrived at the Supreme Court escorted by heavily armed paramilitary troops. He was taken inside the court via the judges gate, Dawn reported.

Security Tightens Around Court Ahead of Khan’s arrival (5:03 p.m.)

Security was tightened around the court complex ahead of Khan’s appearance with police and paramilitary soldiers — many wearing bullet proof vests — lining the entryway.

Local news reports said that bomb disposal squads were also deployed and only lawyers and reporters were allowed inside the building. The former prime minister’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party asked its supporters to stay away from the Supreme Court.

Court Orders Imran Khan to Appear in Court (3:38 p.m.)

The graft agency has been asked to present Imran Khan before the Supreme Court at 4:30 p.m. local time, Faisal Chaudhry, one of the lawyers on his team, said.

Local media said the a three-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the plea. Bandial said the justices was currently examining the manner in which the arrest was carried out and whether contempt of court had taken place, according to Dawn newspaper.

“No one can be arrested from the Supreme court, a high court or an accountability court,” Bandial was quoted as saying in the report.

Khan was picked up by dozens of paramilitary rangers in a court complex in Islamabad on Tuesday and handed over to the anti-graft agency that sought and won the right to remand him.

State Gifts Case Trial Set to Begin Saturday (2:09 p.m.)

Khan’s trial on charges of hiding earnings from the sale of state gifts will start on May 13, according to Saad Hasan, the Election Commission’s lawyer.

Prosecution witnesses have been summoned to appear at an Islamabad court, according to an order that also states that Khan refused to answer any court questions or sign the charge sheet. He won’t be required to attend the trial.

Rupee Slides on Political Turmoil (1:40 p.m.)

The currency dropped 3.3% to an all-time low of 300 a dollar, according to the foreign-exchange desk at Arif Habib Ltd. Dollar bonds due 2031 rose from the lowest since November on Thursday and were indicated at 33.44 cents on the dollar.

Supreme Court to Hear Khan’s Appeal Against Arrest (12:26 p.m.)

Khan’s lawyer, Intazar Hussain Panjhuta, said the hearing was scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. local time.

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, has played a key role in the political crisis after ruling that local elections in Punjab province should go ahead on May 14, going against the government and the Election Commission’s move to postpone.

Pakistan VPN Demand Continues to Soar (12:10 p.m.)

The demand for virtual private networks was 13 times higher than the 28-day average before the government put in place mobile data and social media blocks, according to day-end stats on May 10, according to data from Top10VPN, an independent VPN review website.

Pakistan Stocks Rise Most in Three Weeks (9:57 a.m.)

The nation’s benchmark KSE-100 index gained 1%, the most since April 20, after IMF assured that it remains engaged with Pakistan for its loan program. This upside can be short-lived since the political situation remains bleak, said Adnan Khan, head of international sales at Intermarket Securities, in Karachi.

Several Senior Leaders From Khan’s Party Detained (8:32 a.m.)

The detentions of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders continued late into the night Wednesday, Khan’s party said. The detainees include former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, general secretary Asad Umar, and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The leaders were picked up for fanning violence and arson attacks, Islamabad police spokesman Taqi Jawad said Thursday.

IMF Continues Engagement with Pakistan on Current Loan Deal (12:28 a.m.)

The IMF remains engaged with Pakistan on securing funding and policy assurances with the goal of reaching an agreement on the ninth review of the $6.7 billion loan agreed in 2019, a spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Bloomberg query.

IMF data shows the loan has about $2.6 billion remaining to disburse, with the program expiring at the end of June.

The fund declined to comment on Khan’s arrest.

Imran Khan Supporters Rally in London for His Release (12:15 a.m.)

Protesters rallied outside the Pakistani Embassy in London to call for Imran Khan’s release, as the former prime minister’s arrest reverberated across the country’s large overseas population.

More than 150 people gathered near the Pakistan High Commission on Wednesday, shouting “Long live Imran Khan,” and other messages of support for the jailed cricket star-turned-political leader.

Government Calls in Army to Islamabad and Two Provinces (11:00 p.m.)

Police in Islamabad said in a tweet the Pakistan army will be reaching the capital to maintain public order.

The Interior Ministry approved military deployment in the most populous province of Punjab, as well as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following a deterioration of law and order in major cities, Dawn reported, citing a notice from the government.

Prime Minister Calls Damage From Protesters ‘Terrorism’ (10:40 p.m.)

Sharif said in a speech Wednesday night that protesters are committing an “act of terrorism” by damaging public and private property.

The prime minister returned from London Wednesday, where he had traveled for King Charles III coronation ceremony.

Pakistan Army Issues Warning to Rioters (6:14 p.m.)

The army said “stern action” would be taken against those found rioting and damaging state and military property. Violent protests that erupted Tuesday night continued to simmer into Wednesday.

“Any further attacks on the army, law enforcement agencies, state and army installations will be met with a strong response,” it said in a statement issued hours after Khan was sent to the custody of the anti-graft agency.

Special Court Sends Khan to Graft Agency Custody for 8 Days (4:38 p.m.)

Khan’s legal representatives will “see next course of action,” soon, his lawyer Khawaja Harris said. The politician will be produced before the court on May 17, the anti-graft agency said.

Earlier Wednesday, Khan was also formally indicted on charges he hid earnings from the sale of state gifts acquired during his time in office, according to Amjad Pervez, a lawyer for the Election Commission of Pakistan that brought the case against the politician.

--With assistance from Leonora Campbell.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.