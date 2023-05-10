(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s prime minister said in a televised speech that protesters are committing an “act of terrorism” when they damage public and private property, condemning the violence after former premier Imran Khan’s arrest Tuesday.

The comments follow a warning by the military that “stern action” would be taken against those damaging state property, seeking to quell violent clashes following Khan’s arrest.

The latest crisis comes as Pakistan is grappling with an economy in deep distress. Moody’s Investors Service has warned the nation could default without an IMF bailout as its financing options beyond June are uncertain. It downgraded the nation’s rating to an all-time low earlier this year.

Key Developments

Pakistan Default Risk Grows as Khan Arrest May Delay IMF Deal

Protests Erupt in Pakistan After Imran Khan’s Arrest: In Pictures

PAKISTAN REACT: Khan’s Arrest Could Worsen Pakistan’s Crisis

Pakistan’s Risk Premium Jumps as Default Fears Return: Chart

EXPLAINER: How Imran Khan’s Power Struggle Fuels Pakistan Crisis

(All times Pakistan local)

Prime Minister Calls Damage From Protesters ‘Terrorism’ (10:40 p.m.)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a speech Wednesday night that protesters are committing an “act of terrorism” by damaging public and private property.

“Such a spectacle has never been witnessed in the last 75 years. The people were made hostages in their vehicles, patients were taken out of the ambulances and, later, those vehicles were torched.”

Pakistan Army Issues Warning to Rioters (6:14 p.m.)

The army said “stern action” would be taken against those found rioting and damaging state and military property. Violent protests that erupted Tuesday night have continued to simmer into Wednesday.

“Any further attacks on the army, law enforcement agencies, state and army installations will be met with a strong response,” it said in a statement issued hours after Khan was sent to the custody of the anti-graft agency.

Violent Protests Continue in Some Parts of Pakistan (5:03 p.m.)

Three dead bodies riddled with bullets and 27 injured people were brought to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar after clashes with security officials, said hospital spokesman Muhammad Asim. Some of the injured also had bullet wounds.

Special Court Sends Khan to Graft Agency Custody for 8 Days (4:38 p.m.)

Khan’s legal representatives will “see next course of action,” soon, his lawyer Khawaja Harris said. The politician will be produced before the court on May 17, the anti-graft agency said.

UK Monitoring Khan’s Situation Carefully, Sunak Says (4:35 p.m.)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was answering a question about the former Pakistan premier in Parliament.

Pakistan VPN Demand Rises Almost Five Times (4:29 p.m.)

The demand for virtual private networks has gone up almost five times Wednesday compared with the daily average over the previous 28 days, Simon Migliano, Head of Research at Top10VPN, an independent VPN review website said by email.

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry has suspended mobile internet services while users have complained about not being able to access social media platforms including Twitter and YouTube.

PM Sharif Returns to Pakistan, Chairs Cabinet Meeting (4:14 p.m.)

Sharif has returned from London, where he had traveled for King Charles III coronation ceremony. The prime minister is currently overseeing a meeting of his cabinet, his office said in a statement.

Pakistan Rupee Closes at Record Low (4:04 p.m.)

The local currency dropped 1.9% to close at a record low of 290.22 a dollar, according to State Bank of Pakistan data. The rupee is weakening on economic and political uncertainty in the country, especially the delay in the IMF loan program. Khan’s arrest just worsened the situation, said Owais-ul-Haq, a forex trader at a Karachi-based brokerage house.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index dropped 0.7% at close.

Khan Indicted in State Gifts Case (3:18 p.m.)

Imran Khan has been indicted on charges he hid earnings from the sale of state gifts acquired during his time in office, according to Amjad Pervez, a lawyer for the Election Commission of Pakistan that brought the case against the politician.

The date for trial is expected to be given in a written judgement, he added.

According to Geo TV, Khan refused to sign the documents and continues to deny all charges.

Army Troops to Patrol Punjab Province, News Reports Say (2:10 p.m.)

Pakistan’s government has decided to deploy army soldiers in the most populous province of Punjab to maintain law and order at the request of provincial authorities, local TV stations reported, citing unnamed interior ministry officials.

Imran Khan Declared Fit After Routine Medical Check, Report Says (1:00 p.m.)

The former premier was taken for a medical check up soon after his arrest and was declared physically fit, Geo TV reported citing unnamed officials.

Khan’s Party Says Several Senior Leaders Detained (12:30 p.m.)

At least three senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders have been detained across the country by security officials, Khan’s party said. The detainees include general secretary Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi who heads the party in Sindh province and former Punjab governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema.

Khan’s Legal Team Denied Access, Report Says (11:17 a.m.)

A member of Khan’s legal team said they have been prevented from talking to him and nobody is being allowed access to him. Speaking to Geo News, PTI leader and lawyer Babar Awan said this goes against the law.

US, UK Call for Rule of Law in Pakistan (11:30 p.m.)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his UK counterpart James Cleverly called for adherence to the rule of law in Pakistan, hours after Khan was arrested.

Blinken said in a press conference in Washington that Washington doesn’t have a position on any political candidate or party. “We just want to make sure whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the constitution,” he said.

Khan has, in the past, accused Washington of conspiring with the the army and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to oust him last year. The government and the army have denied the allegation, though Khan had tapped into anti-American sentiment and won widespread support in Pakistan.

--With assistance from Faseeh Mangi, Karl Lester M. Yap, Sudhi Ranjan Sen, Ismail Dilawar and Leonora Campbell.

(Paragraph three was corrected to make clear Khan will be produced in court on May 17. An earlier update corrected the name of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in the last blurb.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.