(Bloomberg) -- Pakistani police are seeking Imran Khan’s permission to search his home for supporters accused of attacking military facilities in last week’s unrest, easing the standoff a little between the former premier and the authorities.

A delegation will be sent to Khan’s Lahore residence in Punjab after Friday prayers, according to provincial government minister Amir Mir. Earlier, the Punjab government had given Khan, 70, a Thursday deadline to hand over dozens of people involved in last weeks arrest, which he defied.

Police remain outside the ex-cricket star’s heavily guarded compound. Khan has said he has nothing to hide and invited the media to check his residence in the upscale neighborhood of Zaman Park.

At least eight people were killed in violent clashes between Khan’s supporters and security forces after his arrest last week on corruption charges. The army has said those involved in targeting its installations would be tried in military courts.

Pakistan Investors Brace for Shockwaves as Imran Khan Tests Army (6:00 a.m.)

Pakistan investors are bracing for a sudden jolt as former premier Imran Khan’s showdown with the powerful military, and the government, reaches a tipping point.

Warnings of a massive drop in the rupee are flaring up, with some analysts forecasting another 20% decline is possible. Heightened tensions may push an International Monetary Fund’s $6.7 billion bailout further out of reach, with bond managers staring at the specter of a sovereign default.

President Tells Khan to Condemn May 9 Events (11:30 p.m.)

President Arif Alvi says Imran Khan should openly condemn the violence on May 9, in which military and state properties were attacked.

Alvi, who is allied with Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, made the comments on a Geo News program.

Authorities Will Seek to Search Khan’s Lahore Home (10:05 p.m.)

The Punjab government says police will be sent to search Khan’s Lahore residence on Friday, to find supporters who officials accuse of being involved in attacks on military facilities, Amir Mir, provincial information minister, told Geo TV.

A team led by the city commissioner will seek Khan’s consent for the search. Mir said. Police arrested at least eight people leaving his residence Wednesday evening.

Loyalists Exit Khan’s Party as Clash With Army Deepens (3:55 p.m.)

Khan’s former climate minister Malik Amin Aslam has quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, he said at a press conference, the latest high profile member to leave the party citing the violence last week that targeted army property.

More than a dozen senior members have left over the past week, according to their social media posts or news reports.

Provincial Government to Plan Strategy After Khan Defies Orders (3:18 p.m.)

The chief minister of Punjab province will consult his cabinet ministers and security officials later Thursday to chalk out a strategy after Khan defied its orders to hand over supporters the administration alleges were involved in attacks on military facilities, Amir Mir, Punjab information minister, said in a text message.

Khan Responds to Anti-Graft Agency Probe (2:20 p.m.)

A letter sent by Khan’s team to the National Accountability Bureau says he failed to answer a summons to appear at the agency on Thursday, as he was tied up trying to secure bail in various cases against him.

The PTI leader had been issued with a notice to provide documents and answer questions related to a corruption case.

Deadline Set By Punjab Official Expires (2:10 p.m.)

The 24-hour deadline has passed, with no immediate sign of movement from either side.

Meanwhile, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has posted on Twitter inviting all media to come to Zaman Park and gather outside his home.

