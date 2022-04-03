(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for an election after the deputy speaker of parliament canceled a no-confidence vote in a surprise move on Sunday.

“The public decides who they want in power,” Khan in a televised address. “I want to tell the public to get ready for elections.”

Qasim Khan Suri earlier cited “foreign interference” in canceling a no-confidence motion brought by the opposition, which said it had the numbers to oust Khan.

Khan had alleged evidence of an “international conspiracy” to unseat him led by the U.S., which has denied the allegations.

Pakistan’s opposition parties said the cancellation of the no-confidence vote was illegal and accused Khan of throwing the country into a constitutional crisis. The opposition intends to challenge the parliament ruling in court.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.