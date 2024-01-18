(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s stocks slid the most in Asia and dollar bonds weakened after the South Asian nation retaliated against Iran with missile strikes against militant hideouts, stoking investor concern over the escalating tensions.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index tumbled as much as 1.6% on Thursday, before paring its loss to about 0.8%. The nation’s dollar bonds were the worst performers in emerging markets on the day, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Pakistan rupee was little changed.

An escalation in tension will cause more pressure on the stock market, which may tumble by as much as 5%, Sunny Kumar, the deputy head of research at Topline Securities Ltd., said from Karachi.

The exchange of missile strikes adds to the uncertainty in Pakistan as elections in February approach, with the nation’s recovery from a debt crisis at stake. Investors were rewarded last year with equities surging more than 50% and dollar bonds handing returns of almost 100% after Pakistan secured a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

