Pakistan Minister Says Ex-PM Sharif Will Be Arrested at Airport

(Bloomberg) -- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be arrested at the airport when he lands at Lahore airport from London on Friday to appeal his conviction and face a 10-year jail sentence handed down by an anti-corruption court.

Sharif and his daughter Maryam, who was given a seven-year sentence by the same court last week, won’t be allowed to leave the airport, the caretaker Information Minister Syed Ali Zafar said in broadcast comments.

