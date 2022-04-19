(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan appointed Miftah Ismail as the nation’s new Finance Minister ahead of key talks with the International Monetary Fund for a much-needed payout.

Ismail confirmed his appointment in a text message to Bloomberg News.

The newly appointed minister will be among officials responsible for steering the nation through Asia’s second-fastest inflation, dwindling foreign exchange reserves and street protests led by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan. His successor, Shehbaz Sharif, took charge earlier this month following weeks of political drama.

Sharif has unveiled a raft of populist measures, including higher minimum wages and pensions that could further widen Pakistan’s budget and current account deficits. The new government has even kept fuel prices unchanged, a move that may put the nation’s critical $6 billion loan program lifeline at risk. The country’s forex reserves are just about enough to cover a couple months of imports.

A former economist at the IMF, Ismail served as Pakistan’s finance head for months under the administration of then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He has also been on the board of Pakistan’s key state run firms including Pakistan International Airlines and Sui Southern Gas Company.

