Pakistan Needs New IMF Funds to Repay Old IMF Debt, Baqir Says

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s new government will need to start negotiations early for a new loan package with the International Monetary Fund as the South Asian nation has “significant” payments due to the global lender, former central bank governor Reza Baqir said.

Pakistan has to pay about $7 billion to the IMF in the next five years while its reserves stand at $8 billion, according to Baqir.

“So where is Pakistan going to get this money unless it gets new money from the IMF to repay the old money that it got from the IMF,” Baqir said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “One of the first mandates for the new government will be negotiating a new IMF package.”

Pakistani voters are casting their votes on Thursday to elect a government for the next five years. The nation’s current loan program with the IMF ends in March.

