(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was given bail in a complaint after the nation’s Election Commission found that the leader’s Tehreek-e—Insaf party received illegal funds.

A judge of Islamabad’s banking court granted the bail, Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar said in a text message on Tuesday. The top Pakistani opposition leader Khan is facing multiple cases including corruption and criminal complaint since he was removed from power in April last year.

In a separate case, a judge of Islamabad’s anti-terrorism court gave him bail till March 9. The government has filed a case against him for illegally protesting against the Election Commission.

