Feb 28, 2023
Pakistan Opposition Leader Khan Wins Bail in Party Funding Case
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was given bail in a complaint after the nation’s Election Commission found that the leader’s Tehreek-e—Insaf party received illegal funds.
A judge of Islamabad’s banking court granted the bail, Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar said in a text message on Tuesday. The top Pakistani opposition leader Khan is facing multiple cases including corruption and criminal complaint since he was removed from power in April last year.
In a separate case, a judge of Islamabad’s anti-terrorism court gave him bail till March 9. The government has filed a case against him for illegally protesting against the Election Commission.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:47
Look to food companies to recession-proof your portfolio: Stock picks from Laura Lau
-
6:48
Young Canadians at higher risk of falling victim to fraud: Survey
-
7:54
'Don't be afraid to ask': Tips for young workers in salary negotiations
-
Economist calls 'no landing' recession scenario possible only 'in fantasy land'
-
3:42
Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: Survey
-
5:47
'Virtual power plant' model could convince more Albertans to switch to solar