(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s opposition parties are seeking to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan’s loyal chief minister in the biggest Punjab province, in a double blow to the premier who is already facing a no-confidence vote in the federal parliament.

The joint opposition group moved a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday, said Samiullah Khan, a lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, that is leading Khan’s opponent parties.

The central Punjab is country’s largest province and a stronghold of Khan where his Tehreek-e-Insaf party has ruled for more than three years with a slim majority of about 12 lawmakers. The opposition claims it has the backing of more than 20 dissidents of the ruling party to succeed the no-confidence vote in the provincial assembly.

