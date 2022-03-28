1h ago
Pakistan Opposition Seeks to Remove PM Khan’s Chief Minister
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s opposition parties are seeking to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan’s loyal chief minister in the biggest Punjab province, in a double blow to the premier who is already facing a no-confidence vote in the federal parliament.
The joint opposition group moved a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday, said Samiullah Khan, a lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, that is leading Khan’s opponent parties.
The central Punjab is country’s largest province and a stronghold of Khan where his Tehreek-e-Insaf party has ruled for more than three years with a slim majority of about 12 lawmakers. The opposition claims it has the backing of more than 20 dissidents of the ruling party to succeed the no-confidence vote in the provincial assembly.
