(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s parliament elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister, ending weeks of political turmoil since former cricket star Imran Khan lost the support of lawmakers and tried to prevent a no-confidence vote by pushing for fresh elections.

A total of 174 lawmakers in the 342-seat National Assembly voted in favor of the younger brother of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif. The new leader will have to focus on securing about $3 billion left from an International Monetary Fund loan needed to bolster the economy where reserves are enough for a couple of months of imports and the rupee recently touched a record low.

Before Sharif was elected, dozens of lawmakers from Khan’s party resigned in a move to pressure the new ruling party and its allies to call for elections. Khan was voted out just after midnight on Sunday following a long and drawn out no-confidence debate that saw several adjournments and speeches from his associates in parliament decrying the move as a conspiracy driven by the U.S.

