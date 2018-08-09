Pakistan Parliament to Hold First Session After Ballot Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s parliament will hold its first session since last month’s national elections on Aug.13 where new lawmakers will take the oath of office and elect a prime minister.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk asked President Mamnoon Hussain to call the meeting of the National Assembly, the lower chamber, his office said in a statement on Thursday. Imran Khan, whose party won the most seats on July 25 and has been nominated as their pick as premier, though will likely face opposition from rival parties.

